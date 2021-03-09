Evangel Crusaders Celebrate 40th Homecoming
Dan the evangel crusaders will celebrate their 40th homecoming saturday when they host central methodist.
And both the crusaders and eagles are in need of victories.
Evangel is 2-and-five overall, central methodist has won only one game this season.
The crusaders have dominated central methodist in their series history, evangel is 14- and-2 in games played in springfield.
For that to continue, the crusaders defense will have to continue to improve.
Evangel's josh evans leads the conference with his six sacks and knows there's a lot of work to do.
And it can start saturday against central methodist.
Josh evans/evangel defensive back:"everybody likes getting back to the quarterback.
It's really a race between the d- lineman.
I feel like every person on the defensive side of the ball is about ready to make a play before the ball is snapped.
We're working on communication and when we click it's scary."
Chuck hepola/evangel coach:"really the thing is just execution.
We talk about that with our guys.
If we execute on offense, defense and special teams, there's no telling how good we can play."