ESCC hires professional tutors for non-traditional students

Breanna:at enterprise state community college....an enhanced tutoring program is now offered through student support services.they recently received a 3 percent increase in federal funding.

Those funds are being used to pay professional tutors who assist non-traditional students.these are students who usually are not on campus during the day -- studying during nights, weekends and online.tutors are equipped with computers to skype with students and other materials.

Michael harrison, director, student support services:<<"we have students who are in their 50s coming back.

We have those who are in their 40s changing careers because of layoffs, so they have already established households, they have responsibilities, and this allows them the opportunity to get the skills that they need.">>breanna:student support services helps first generation, low income, and disabled students.they are also looking for another tutor.

Contact and other information is available online at www.escc.edu.