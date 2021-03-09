Final Debate Preview

- the american public will watch as hillary clinton and donald trump face off in the third and final presidential debate before election day.

Day.

The claws are already out as hillary clinton is bringing donald trump's nemesis mark cuban to the debate.

Debate.

Trump is biting back- inviting president obama's half brother who is a trump supporter and the mother of a benghazi victim.

With less than three weeks to go before voters head to the polls - local experts explain what is at stake tonight.

Tonight.

<<<amber smith reports, heading in to the final debate at the univeristy of las vegas - the latest national poll shows clinton leading trump by nine points.

(dan smith: nwmsu political science professor: "the trump people are discounting the polling.

I've been looking at this stuff long enough to know, you can discount the occasional poll, but you cannot discount the polling.") both candidates are expected to pull out all the stops as this is their last face-off before voters head to the polls.

(jason edgar: mwsu debate director: "it's their chance to make any sort of closing arguments to the american people because so many people will be watching.") trump is now fighting a new battle - with what he refers to as rigged elections.

(donald trump: (r) presidential candidate: "they have rigged it from the beginning, it's rigged it's a bad system but they even wanna try and rig the election at the polling booths.") (president obama : "i invite mr. trump to stop whing and try to go make his case to get votes.") smith - who has done a lot of research on the topic says this is more of a last-chance effort by trump - as the research doesn't match the type of voter fraud he is alleging.

(dan smith: "there have been issues with registration.

And there have been issues, again minor, with absentee ballots.

The number of people who show up in person to vote that are not registered or show up to vote multiple times, that is a myth.") all in all - smith says most voters minds are made up at this point, so the debate is more about getting their supporters fired up and to the polls.

And he says trump needs to land a big punch at the final debate if he wants this to be a competive race.

("the states, if you look state by state, which is really what matters, it is difficult to see abscent a major negative clinton story, to see the race competitively right now.")>>> you can catch the debate tonight at 8 -- right here on kq2.