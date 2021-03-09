Idaho Licensing Offices expect increased wait times in upcom

In july.

It may take you a little longer to get your drivers license... and department of motor vehicles staff is asking for your patience.

All idaho licensing offices are updating their software to be able to print an updated design of idaho licenses.in the coming weeks... offices expect wait times to be longer as the software and security procedures are optimized.some offices are expected to have half-day closures to install the software... but both bannock and bonneville counties are installing on the weekend when the offices are already closed.we talked with people in pocatello to see how the local d-m-v handles delays and heavy traffic.

Rex olsen " wouldn't have bothered too much.

Sometimes it's clear out to the door... it just like say depends on the time that you come in..."

Aryanna truesdell "we walked in and were immediately helped..."pat mirabella "it hasn't been bad... they get you right in there might be one person ahead of you..."for a complete list of scheduled closures... you can log onto our website... at kpvi -dot- com.