David a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a mountain home arkansas man will never face a trial.

The baxter county sheriff's office says 19 year old bobby dutton was charged but overdosed on pills a few weeks ago and died.

In november of 2015, douglas foreman of mountain home was struck while riding his bike.

The 63-year-old... who was an employee of baxter regional medical center... died at the scene.

His wife reported him missing and a deputy later discovered his body next to the bike.

An extensive investigation led to dutton's arrest.

Witnesses say dutton had arrived at a mobile home park saying "he had hit someone" and needed to burn his clothing.

David he was interviewed by officers but never disclosed anything.

On september 27th, dutton overdosed and died five