ADHD Student Belittled On School Bus

A Pine Bluff mother is upset with a school bus driver after being told the bus driver belittled her youngest son with special needs.

The mother says her two sons, along with other kids, hopped off their school bus tuesday -- telling her the bus driver announced to kids hudson's son has a-d-h-d áandá was a bad child.

She says the kids claim the bus driver threatened to write up her son -- to get him kicked off her bus.

She says on the way home, the bus driver asked her son if he had a mother and says she felt sorry for her.

((evelyn hudson -- mother)) "that hurt my feelings and it was embarassing to im and me."((evelyn hudson -- mother))"for you to criticize him and put him down and put him out his name, that's not right ... that's not right " ((ashley))school offical says after looking at school bus video - they don't doubt what the kids heard.the school district is looking further into the matter and will decide what will happen to the bus driver.