Historic preservation and economic development in Clinton

As Clinton develops, they keep the rich history of the city in mind.

Jim:historic preservation is behind a redevelopment strategy in clinton.the latest example came this week when the old roosevelt school building reopened tuesday as an apartment building.this idea started 15 years ago.local four's carie kuehn reports what clinton is trying to do with historic buildings on the mississippi river.

"bob alt - sawmill museum volunteer "from the 1850's to the 1900's, the sawmill industry was a big part of clinton.

There was more board feet cut in clinton iowa than there was any place else in the world"chad jensen - clinton historical preservation commission "there were a lot of lumber barrons in the region who built fantastic homes to showcase what their lumber companies could do."

Jessica kinser - clinton city administrator "we had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the united states.

We have a very rich history and that's something we try to remember and reflect upon as we look to develop who we are in the future."and as clinton develops....the city tells it's story through it's buildings.

The historic roosevelt school building..built in the 1880's... opened tuesday with 16 apartment units...a four point eight million dollar renovation that is part of a larger preservation effort.

Carie stand up - "not only are roosevelt school apartments set to open and give new residential life to the city, but clinton has more restoration projects in the works."jessica kinser - clinton city administrator "a renovation of the wilson building, making that into thirty market rate apartment units.

This is a big important project because the wilson building is the biggest building we have in downtown clinton."

The residential life will hopefully bring new businesses to the deflated downtown.it will also serve a larger purpose... saving the buildings that mean so much to the city.

Chuck rutledge - sawmill museum volunteer "there is so much lost in history.

The people who have the vision to restore these things is really helping the young kids to enjoy a little bit of the past history."chad jensen - clinton historical preservation commission "you just see so many characteristics of the architecture that you just do not see anymore and once these things are gone they cannot be reproduced."saving the past and building a future.

Sawmill museum volunteer "clinton is going to grow.

We're on the right path.

Carie kuehn local four news" jim:renovation work on the wilson building is expected to first of the year.