Pueblo community supporting firefighers battling Junkins Fir

Newschannel's colleen sikora joins us live from pueblo now.

Colleen some people there are looking to help out firefighters battling the junkins fire.

Heather, these donations all coming from the pueblo community here... wanting to let the firefighters know they appreciate the work being done to protect friends' and family members' homes.

This all started out with the organizer wanting to repay a debt he felt he owed.

3:26 it's the only thing i can do.

It's a step toward repayment :06 they'll take whatever you got 3:07 i felt a debt to the wildland firefighters vince hanson's gratitude is to firefighters who protected his home during the waldo canyon fire.

2:49 the fire came within 15 feet of the building and they saved it.

Now... :09 thank you tom hanson is rallying the community in person and on social media... :57 i say hey, can you give me 20,30,40 bucks, 100 bucks, 50 bucks, to support the firefighters battling the junkins fire.

7:31 we feel if we can keep the firefighters happy and hydrated they will definitely be able to save more homes.

Going door to door... "go this way a little bit" 1:16 go down and deliver the supplies personally, so everybody gets it.

Now these 30 cases of water are all loaded up and ready to go straight to firefighters.

1:36 it's us, it's up to us to make sure that they get what they need to do what they need to do.

It's a donation much appreciated.

2:41 drinking water is incredibly huge resource need for firefighters who are out in the heat and the sun and the wind and the smoke and the fire the support behind it ... "give me a call and let me know where those pastas are going" means much more.

1: it's hard to put a dollar figure on the support from the community ... telling us thank you as we pass them in the street that's a huge morale booster for us.

'we're gonna get you more stuff" these items were purchased with $$$ of donations from the community and local businesses and they will be dropped off tomorrow.

Live in pueblo, cs krdo nc 13.

Take