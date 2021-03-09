Pfizer and Moderna’s Vaccine Potentially Less Effective Against South Africa COVID-19 Variant

Concerning study results warns Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines could be less effective against the South African mutation.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Concerning study results warns Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines could be less effective against the South African mutation.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
China now is using a "free, but mandatory" vaccination strategy to stabilize the domestic political environment and promote its..
The discovery of a new and more contagious COVID-19 variant derailed South Africa’s plans to begin immunising its health workers..