Discussing the Final Debate

Now we turn to our local experts for debate analysis.

Joining us is former chairman of the roanoke county democrats... and cynthia dunbar... the "virginia national committee woman to the republican national comittee."so tell me ... b: trump really needed a win tonight.it was his last opportunity to show the masses who watched tonight's debate-- that he is presidential.

???question 2???t: his guest in the audience tonight was president obama's have brother-- malik obama--who is a donald trump supporter-- the trump camp says-- that wanted him there to show that even the presidents have brother thinks their needs to be change in the government..but then reports came out that malik obama supports hummas-- a group the u-s..

Considers to be a terror group..

And a group that is against israel.

Is this a good move-- have a man in the audience that supports a terror group that is against one of america's strongest allies????question 3???b: let's move onto the the latest email dumps - hillary accused of telling banking executives that she had both public and private positions on wall street ... fueling claims of her hypocrisy.

The clinton foundation brought up and the money given by foreign countries ... trump saying she's "crooked" and shouldn't be allowed to run.how did she fair - how did her brand come through tonight????question 4???t: trump has a hard path to getting the 270 electoral votes he needs to win this election.poles show hillary clinton leading in key battle ground states and in a state like az-- which hasn't voted for a democratic presidents in more than 20 years--- have hilary clinton leading.if he can't hold on to traditionally red states... how can he pull out a win?