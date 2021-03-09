Assumption on the brink of playoffs

The Knights need a win at Marion to compete in the postseason

Sports with after a slow start to the season--the assumption knights now find themselves in the playoff race.

But to get there- --they'll have to beat district rival marion.

And they're confident they have what it takes to get to the postseason.

(dan vasko/reporting)the assumption knights are back to the practice field this week to prepare for a game with the playoffs on the line.

They suffered back to back losses early on in the year, but have since gone 5-0, putting themselves in a position to make a postseason run.

(wade king/assumption head coach): "they've shown an effort to improve every week.

You know, we've been in playoff mode ever since, i guess, week three of the season.

So every time we go out we know we don't have room for error, so nothing's different this week.

We have to win to get in and we're excited about our opportunity."

(brock grenier/assumption defensive tackle): "having those two losses hurt, but it also benefitted our team beacause it shwoed that we need to step it up."

(cole hager/assumption running back): all year, ever since our first loss, we were just playing for playoffs and i think we definitely have a good shot."

(vasko) they will be taking on a tough marion team, that has a threatening offense.

So the knights will be focusing a lot on their defensive play.

(king) "they have two guys that can carry the ball pretty well, a young quarterback that does a good job, and one of the best receivers in our district, so we'll have our hands full that's for sure."

"we can't have silly penalties.

We can't get behind the chains; that's a big thing.

Defensively, that's where we feel we have to win the football game."

(vasko) and this team says they're confident that this group of guys can come together and win their biggest game yet.

(hager) "our chemistry is unlike anthing that has come through here.

We're brothers and we play like it, so i think that's what we have over other teams."

(grenier): "energy is high.

We're ready to go and we feel that