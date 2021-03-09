DVDS from Thursday 102016

Time to take a look at movies and t-v series out on d-v-d this week first we have the movie-- "the night of" "the night of" is the story about a complex new york city murder case with cultural and political overtones.

A night that begins innocently for a college student turns horrific after he meets a mysterious young woman who winds up murdered and after a night of partying with a female stranger, a man wakes up to find her stabbed to death and is charged with her murder.

Next we have - the nighthawks in the suspense thriller nighthawks, europe's most notorious terrorist announces his presence in manhattan.

Two undercover detectives are assigned to stop him before he has a chance to strike, but the killer has a special motive that involves the police's investigation.

Last but not least-- we have - caf society ---in the 1930s, a young bronx native moves to hollywood, where he falls in love with the secretary of his powerful uncle, an agent to the town's most successful stars.

Saddened by the failed romance he returns to new york where he is swept up in the vibrant world of high society nightclub life and finds a new love in the woody allen comedy caf society.

