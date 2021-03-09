Arthur Murray Dance Studio 10-20 (Live Shot - 1)

For your wedding and you want to learn a few steps.

Or maybe even if you just love to dance...arthur murray dance studio is a perfect place for you to strutt your stuff.

Our elise dolinar is there now.

Elise have you learned any new moves yet?

Our lexington arthur murray ballroom and latin dance studio specializes in private dance lessons & semi- private classes for singles and couples in waltz, fox trot, swing, salsa, hustle, argentine tango, cha cha, social, nightclub, country western, ballroom dancing, and more!

Learn to dance tonight!

There has never been a better time or place to learn how to dance!

Many people miss out on the fun of dancing and socializing simply because they have never been taught to do it well.

Arthur murray dance studios offer convenient appointment times and personalized lesson plans to help you learn what you want, at your own pace.

We want you to discover how the arthur murray dance studios can help make your life more enjoyable and interesting by making more friends and becoming a better dance partner.

Partner dancing is the focus of social lives.

Arthur murray puts you in touch with today's most popular dances because what happens in dancing happens first at arthur murray dance studios!

Receive personalized one-on-one private lessons attend daily/weekly semi-private group lessons enjoy fun practice sessions no risk, non-binding enrollment agreements learn fast with our exclusive rapid learning system!

Learning to dance is "as easy as one, two, three!"

It's really much easier than you think.

You'll feel completely at home in the friendly atmosphere of our lexington arthur murray dance studio.

Learn the latest steps and brush up on the most popular ballroom, social, and latin dances!

Special limited time offer now receive two private lessons free!!

Call 278-7711 today!

Offer good for new adult students only and may not be combined with any other promotional offer.

One coupon per household.

The arthur murray franchised studios have found that students learn most quickly and effectively on a scholastic basis.

Your introductory program is the first student level.

You will be taught the basic patterns of the most popular dances today.

Your instructor will explain how the medal standards are taught and will plan a personalized dance program to fulfill your specific needs and desires.

The degree of dancing you will achieve varies depending on your desire, goals, commitment, and interest.

After your introductory program, the dance levels progress from associate and full medalist programs in bronze, silver, and gold bar standards.

These courses are designed for people like yourself who desire a fundamental foundation or more advanced training in the social, as well as competitive styles.

The majority of students who come to an arthur murray dance studio are interested in becoming good social dancers and our medalist programs will help you achieve that goal.

If competitive dancing is your desire, arthur murray dance studios can train you in the latest technique, steps and styles.

Indeed, we boast some of the top competitive couples in the world today.

Our instructors are carefully selected and thoroughly trained in the exclusive arthur murray teaching method.

This assures you the finest instruction in dancing.

You will have a regular dance teacher who will be responsible for your progress.

Periodically, you will have exchange lessons with other teachers which will give you experience and practice in adapting to a variety of dance partners and dance styles.

During your one-on-one private lessons, you will receive personalized instruction that will help you achieve your goals in dancing.

Your instructor will spend the time necessary on technique, styling, and general dance improvement.

An up-to- date record of everything you have learned will also be kept as part of your instruction.

Grab the umbrella as you head out the door this morning.

Scattered showers are expected, especially closer toward the afternoon hours.

Some isolated showers are possible this morning thanks to the nearing cold front.

An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible through the afternoon along a cold front that will continue to slowly move through the area.

With extra cloud cover and rain showers, temperatures will still be above average, but stay cooler than the last few days.

We will see highs topping out in the mid 70s.

Some gusty winds and lightning are possible with storms that roll through in addition to heavy downpours.

Generally we will see totals around a quarter to a half inch.

Some areas that see heavier downpours could accumulate high amounts.

It is much needed rain though with deficits for the month over an inch and a half.

Heading into your friday, temperatures will be much cooler and slightly below the average.

Highs will top out in the upper 50s with decreasing clouds and ending showers.

Showers look to be confined to early friday morning.

More sun returns for the weekend with highs still in the upper 50s for your saturday.

We'll have plenty more g-d-k on the returns for the weekend with highs still in the upper 50s for your saturday.

C1 3 we'll have plenty more g-d-k on the confined to early friday morning.

More sun returns for the weekend with highs still in the c1 3 upper 50s for your saturday.

C1 3 we'll have plenty more g-d-k on the c1 3 ending showers.

Showers look to be confined to early friday morning.

More sun returns for the weekend with highs still in the upper 50s for your saturday.

We'll have plenty more g-d-k on