Princess and Pirates 5k Walk/Run

The Hopkins family joins the studio to discuss the upcoming Princess and Pirates 5k Walk and Run to raise awareness for Epilepsy, which both JJ and Jayden are diagnosed.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that causes people to have recurrent seizures.

A seizure is a brief disruption of electrical activity in the brain.+not contagious+not a mental illness+not mental retardation á1 in 26 people in the united states will develop epilepsy in their lifetime.ánearly 3 million people in the united states have epilepsyáfourth most common neurological disorder with more cases than autism, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and parkinson's disease combined á150,000 new cases of epilepsy are diagnosed in the united states every yearáone-third of people with epilepsy live with uncontrollable seizure because no available treatment works for themá6 out of 10 people have epilepsy due to unknown causes, other causes may be head injury, infection that affect the brain, stroke, brain tumor, alzheimer's disease, genetic factorsáwe offer advocacy and educational services to people with epilepsy, their families and the communities in which they live