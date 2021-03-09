Great Music Local Showcase - October 20, 2016

Good.

You guys have some mums you're going to try to save?

>> jackie: mine died long time ago.

>>> 7:42 right now.

We love keeping track of what's going on locally in the world of music.

Madison ray is in studio.

How are you?

>> guest: i am well.

It's a little chilly.

>> jackie: you have the hat going on.

You're good to go.

>> guest: my mother is a breast cancer survivor.

Every october i have to step up the game to bring awareness.

>> lou: you don the pink.

>> guest: proudly.

We have to say goodbye to in iowa legend, three-time iowa rock 'n' roll hall of fame in dusty, jenny hooper.

She passed away from complications of cancer.

She is one of the most influential artists in the state.

She was one of the nicest, most courageous people your ever likely to meet.

She will be missed.

>> jackie: anyone in the music world knows this woman and her brilliance as a musician.

Just an incredible lady.

We had an opportunity of her being on a program and performing a couple years ago.

We have amazing music to remember her by.

A lot of friends getting together to remember an incredible lady.

>> guest: my facebook feed was full.

So much love.

So many fond memories.

>> lou: if you never heard her story, it would be something you want to read.

>> guest: absolutely.

>> lou: we are going to miss her.

>> guest: on a more positive note, sherman place will bring postmodern songs.

It feels old and new at the same time.

Have you seen any of their videos?

>> lou: it doesn't surprise me.

White sherman is doing something outside the box, jukebox.

>> guest: there are so great.

They are amazing.

One of my favorite videos was a cover of "my heart will go on" by celine dion.

I hope they will do that song.

>> lou: you can put in a request.

>> guest: that is how a jukebox works, right?

Also a white sherman, the brazilian twins will be playing.

>> lou: these folks are awesome.

>> guest: amazing.

One of my favorite local bands.

There have been on the show a few times.

They always have such great energy.

You definitely need to check out their show.

>> lou: wehave to get these guys back in here .>> guest: tickets $20 in advance and $30 on the day of the show.

At that on your calendar.

Let me know when they're on the show.

I want to be here.

>> jackie: high energy.

A ton of fun.

Add in holiday spirit.

>> lou: with the santa claus hats i would imagine.

>> guest: i can only imagine the costumes.

I saw them when i was still doing the music blog stuff.

I thought they were the highlight of the entire festival.

>> jackie: there great.

>> lou: you cannot go and see them and leave in a bad mood.

>> guest: it's great to see local art of that caliber here in des moines.

It's really refreshing.

Hot sardines will be playing at the performing arts saturday, october 29 at 5:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Tickets available at des moines performing arts.

They will be $35.

>> lou: incredibly talented musicians for the name is unusual.

Have to check them out.

>> guest: dan felton is having an album release at lefties on saturday, october 21, 9:00 p.m.

Tickets $8 in advance at midwest pics, or $10 at the door.

He is a talented songwriter.

So creative.

The outpour of so many different kinds of songs.

So many flavors and sounds.

I'm pumped about this album.

He's finally going to share with the people.

>> jackie: nice.

Go and support local musicians.

We always talk about that.

All the great showcases you do not want to miss.

>> lou: when you going to climb back on stage and performed for people?

>> guest: i don't know.

We are working on it right now.

We have great surprises in store, new costumes,