Top Trenders 102016

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) apple may be getting set to unveil a new refresh of its mac computers the tech giant announced a "media event" scheduled for october 27th in an invitation to reporters.

The invitation simply says "hello again".

That may be a nod to the mac's launch in 19-84, when the computer introduced itself with "hello, i'm macintosh".

Rumors are running rampant on what to expect on the refreshed macs.

### ((jaclyn)) t-mobile will pay millions of dollars in fines for selling unlimited data plans -- that weren't really unlimited.

The f-c-c said it received hundreds of complains from t-mobile's biggest data customers about "unusable" data services t-mobile has agreed to pay seven-and-a- half-million dollars to the federal government.

And - it will compensate affected consumers with additional mobile data and discounts on phone accessories.

### ((jaclyn)) excedrin hits the nail on the aching head with a pre- debate tweet.

The company tweeted: "it's not an ordinary debate, so don't use just any pain relief..

Hashtag debate headache.

Apparently, a lot of people agreed.

The tweet quickly got more than a thousand likes and hundreds of retweets... and, hashtag debate headache started trending on twitter.

Messages promoting a product rarely do well on twitter -- but this was an exception.

### ((jaclyn)) facebook is introducing new features that could help you plan your next night out.

The recommendations tool will let you ask your friends' advice on places to go.

The tool will automatically turn suggestions into links and place them on a map embedded in your post.

That will make it possible to find things to do and then make your plans all in one app.

For it to work-- the restaurant or any other service must have a presence on facebook.

the first hairspray live star studded cast photo is here harvey fierstein, jennifer hudson, derek hough, ariana grande, kristen chenoweth, martin short, hamilton's ephraim sykes, the lion king's shahadi wright joseph and newcomer maddio baillio are just some of the names from the star studded cast hairspray live will air on our sister station knwa on dec 7 at 7 pm central