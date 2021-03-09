Chef Lesli from Harmons came on to GMU to show us how to make a Pumpkin Cake Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting!

>> we're back in the kitchen here with chef leslie from harmon's and we're whipping up pup kin treats perfect for your halloween party.

These eggs are making a fun noise here as we're swishing them around here.

>> the things that entertain so earlly in the morning.

>> easily amused.

What are we making, exactly?

>> this beautiful pumpkin roll cake.

It looks like a roulade.

>> that's awe word i haven't heard before.

>> it's french.

So this is simple.

Three eggs.

Put in some sugar.

>> that's some sugar, my friend.

>> it's one cup.

>> it looks so much bigger.

>> you're so cute.

Stir that up.

>> it's not going to make that some noise?

>> i think we're done with that.

We have the sugar.

>> we have the flour.

Baking powder.

Pumpkin pie spice, and salt.

>> a pinch there.

>> yes.

Stir this in.

You need to keep stirring.

Nobody told you to stop.

Nobody.

>> i just assumed i was done.

>> it's all good.

>> i'm not winning any awards this morning, am i?

You have the recipe.

You can make this at home.

How big of a hit is this?

>> these two, i'm going to do for thanksgiving.

>> you're doing it for your party?

>> yeah.

>> that should tell you something.

>> yep.

>> stir that really fast.

So fast that you're going to break a sweat.

Come on, come on.

>> if i do, it will break the bowl.

>> here goes my flour mixture.

Now you're folding?

>> folding?

>> folding.

You're going to come around and up.

>> that's the action here?

>> around and up.

Yep yep.

>> ok.

>> once you bake that batter, the key is this.

This is the key, a silicon mat.

You could do a piece of parchment paper if you wanted to.

>> what does that do?

>> it helps it from not adhering to the pan.

>> you put these on the mat.

I see.

>> it's so easy it teach you stuff.

>> i can only retain so much information at one time in the morning.

>> then get yourself an old school flour towel and liberally coat it with powdered sugar.

>> just put it everywhere.

>> put the batter here first.

I'm ahead of myself.

Go.

Splat it on there.

>> we have time pressure.

We have things to make.

>> that's right.

>> i'm going to put this in a 375 degree oven for 25 minutes.

>> ok.

>> at which point it will this beautiful little -- well, ok.

Let's just imagine, if you will.

>> we have 30 seconds left.

>> here's what i did.@ look at my roll.

Look at that.

>> ok.

This turns into this?

>> yes.

And you let it cool for five minutes.

Then you roll it up in that kitchen towel with the powdered sugar.

Now that it has its form.

I have my cream cheese mixture.

See the recipe on line.

>> and spread that in there and roll is back up?

How easy is that?

If you want to find the recipe we have it on our website at good4utah.com.

We have the truffle we made there earlier.

>> check out our pumpkin patio party this weekend.

>> of course.

You can have all this stuff.

>> devon, i'm going to keep this for me.

>> good morning.

Good