<<(the first thing to do when you're not sure what to do is to talk to your primary care provider and see what they say.

They know you, to some degree, and can do a better job with counsel.

If you don't have a pcp or you can't connect with your pcp, then: oif the symptoms are suggestive of a heart attack, or a stroke; or if there is visible deformity of a bone after a fall; if there is loss of consciousness; if there is seizure activity; or if there is severe confusion, head for the ed.

Ootherwise, think about the context!â'fever?

Need to know what's going with it!

Lunulae (those little bits of white at the bottom of the fingernails) looking a little blue?

Gasping for air?

Head for the ed!

Abdomen with horrible, unbearable, severe pain with that fever?

Ok, just dial 911 and scoot.

Otherwise, go for the walk in clinic!â'wound?

If it's not over three or four inches long, and the area past the wound is not numb, and there is no bone exposed or muscle sliced, and it's not in a heavily cosmetic area (unless it's less than an inch long), walk on in!

Otherwise, think edâ'fall?

If there is no obvious deformity (the leg isn't supposed to bend to one side in the middle of the thigh, right?), most walk in clinics have xray capacity.

Come on in.

If the bone's sticking out the side, or if there's a bend where there's not supposed to be a bend, maybe ed.onote that the walk in clinic may determine that you do need the ed, but if so, you'll go there with advance knowledge being in place: the provider will call the ed and let them know what's been seen and done, jump-starting the process.

