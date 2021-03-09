Third presidential debate sparks social media response

Handshake nominees.

James:the debate brought in millions of viewers... and generated more than a few hashtags.last night's third and final debate sparked quite the social media storm... local four's gretta patrick joins us now from the newsroom... with a look at the moments that prompted the most social media reaction.

Good morning gretta.

Gretta:good morning james... i think the point that got most people talking came toward the end when moderator chris wallace asked trump if he'd accept the outcome of the election if he isn't the winner... chris wallace / moderator: "there is a tradition in this country... that at the end of the campaign the loser concedes to the winner.

Are you saying you're not prepared now to commit to that principle?"trump: "what i'm saying is that i will tell you at the time."his reluctance to immediately say he'd accept a clinton presidency led to strong reactions from both sides... clinton's camp calling it a low moment for trump... while trump's campaign manager said he was stating how he felt the election could be rigged... another social media moment was hash-tag bad hombres... after trump made a comment calling some mexican immigrants, "bad hombres," memes emerged showing trump by ombre colored hair... then, puppet memes started generating after this exchange... 3 trump: "putin from everything i see has no respect for this person."clinton: "well, that's because he would rather have a puppet as president of the united states."trump: "no puppet.

You're the puppet."gretta:and another big talker from last night's debate was the fact that the candidates did not shake hands before, or after... and after the debate, a c-n-n poll shows debate viewers thought clinton won... 52 percent of watchers say clinton won... 39 say trump won.

Gretta patrick, local four news.

