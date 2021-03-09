MARKET STREET: One Pan Autumn Chicken

Fall-like recipes!

Karleigh jurek with market street stopped by the studio to share with us a one-pan autumn dinner!

Take a look.

Rebecca karleigh jurek , rdn, ld this recipe includes sweet potatoes; the pretty orange colored found in sweet potatoes is from the antioxidant beta carotene, which converts to vitamin a in the body.

Sweet potatoes are also high in vitamin c, potassium, and manganese.

It's also a good serving of fiber.

We also have brussel sprouts are a very good source of fiber, a good source of folate, and are high in vitamin c this recipe also incorporates some delicious, fresh apples!

The stores have gotten in the seasons of new crop apples.

One pan autumn chicken dinner ingredients 4 - 5 (6 - 7 oz) bone-in, skin on chicken thighs 4 tbsp olive oil, divided 1 1/2 tbsp red wine 3 cloves garlic, minced 1 tbsp each minced fresh thyme, sage and rosemary, plus more for serving salt and freshly ground black pepper 1 large sweet potato (peeled if desired), chopped into 3/4-inch cubes 1 lb brussels sprouts, sliced into halves 2 fuji apples, cored and sliced into half moons about 3/4-inch thick 2 shallot bulbs, peeled and sliced about 1/4-inch thick 4 slices hickory smoked bacon, chopped into 1-inch pieces directions 1.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Pour 2 tbsp olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic and herbs into a gallon size resealable bag, add chicken, season witht and pepper then se bag and massage mixture over chicken while working to evenly distribute herbs.

Set aside and let rest while chopping veggies.

2.

Place sweet potato, brussels sprouts, apples and shallot on a large rimmed baking sheet.

Drizzle with remaining 2 tbsp olive oil then toss to evenly coat and season with salt and pepper to taste.

3.

Spread into an even layer then set chicken