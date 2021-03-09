Police Searching for Hit & Run Suspects

The st.

Joseph police department is asking for help identifying suspects in two separate hit and run investigations.

Investigators say this man was involved in a hit and run crash at 22nd and olive streets on october 16th.

He was believed to be driving the vehicle in this photo -- a 1990 white ford f-150 truck.

Officers believe it will have extensive front end damage.

They are also asking for help identifying this woman.

She is believed to have been involved in a hit and run crash at the fast gas on south belt on october 9th.

She was driving this nissan altima and the car was damaged on the front drivers side bumper.

If you have any information you're asked to contact police.

