Packers Bears Gameday Events

Good morning - we're here outside of lambeau field and tonight's game against the bears is going to be the 193rd game between the two rivalrys... if you'll be around lambeau field today... and have an unused phone..

Drop it off for a good purpose.

Fans are being asked to donate used cell phones, batteries, and accessories to the verizon hopeline phone drive... all in support of domestic violence survivors.

If you have a cell phone to drop off you can do so at each lambeau field gate from 5:25 pm until kickoff... those phones will in turn be distributed to provide support for survivors of domestic violence throughout the state.

There's always a lot going on at lambeau on game day... today that also includes a tailgate party with live bands and alumni autographs... and tonight there will be a high school quarterback challenge, and performances by the milwuakee symphony orchestra.

((nate)) if you are heading to the game tonight, you can get an autograph from some packers super bowl winners.

Former packers wide receivers robert brooks and antonio freeman will be the the featured packer alumni this week both will be at the tundra tailgate zone tonight to sign autographs and meet with fans.

Also for club and suite ticket holders, they will later be in the legends club inside the stadium for a meet and greet.

((nate)) and with thursday night football also featuring the n-f- l's new color rush, you will see some new unforms tonight.

This will be the first time since 1989 that the packers have worn white jerseys at home and the first time ever they have worn all white.

The bears will be wearing all navy, which they first did against the packers in 2002.

