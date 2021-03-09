Skip to main content
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 10-20-16

Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse
Dan Cummings and Jennifer Sanders have all your morning news in Central NY.

Dan: the third and final presidential debate at the university of las vegas got heated at times -- but above all else, the two top candidates got talking about issues.

Jennifer: as hillary clinton and donald trump took the stage, they did not so much as step toward each other -- let alone shake hands.

They went right to the podiums-- and got straight to work, talking about the open seat on the u-s supreme court... ...which prompted a discussion on guns, abortion, immigration and national security.

Now with just under three weeks until election day, a cnn / orc poll of debate watchers claims that hillary clinton won the debate 52-percent to 39- percent.

Jennifer: we'll be airing the debate for the race for congress in central new york's 22nd district.

The 60-minute debate will be broadcast live from mohawk valley community college in utica on monday, november 7th, election eve, at 7-pm.

Dan: newschannel nine will also be your home for the battleground 24th congressional district debate.

Tune in sunday, november 6-th at 7-pm right here on newschannel nine.

Dan: a consumer alert this morning -- t-mobile will pay millions of dollars in fines for selling unlimited data plans -- that weren't really unlimited.

The federal communications commission said it received hundreds of complaints from t-mobile's biggest data customers.

They complained that their data services were "unusable" for several hours each day -- which limited their access to data.

T-mobile has agreed to pay seven-and-a-half- million dollars in fines to the federal government.

And - it will compensate affected consumers with 35-and-a-half- million-dollars worth of additional mobile data and discounts on phone accessories.

Dan: students and staff at solvay middle school will return to class as normal this morning -- this after a gas leak forced students to evacuate yesterday .

A contractor broke a gas line outside the building.

Air quality in the school was tested and determined safe -- but heat and hot water had to be shut off so all students were

