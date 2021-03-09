C1 3 ended up on a commercial flight.

And by the time he landed, his image had taken off across the internet.

Jeanne moos has that story.

Passengers seemed delighted when they spotted a duck occupying a window seat on a flight from charlotte to asheville, north carolina.

"what is his full name?

Daniel turducken stinkerbutt" daniel, for short.

It c1 3 turns out he's an emotional support duck.

: "without daniel i would stay home for the rest of my life.

I would never leave the house because i can't."

Carla fitzgerald suffers from post traumatic stress as a result of a serious accident.

Her horse and carriage were rear-ended by a car.

Natsot: "yeah, i love you."

Carla's psychologist vouched for her therapy duck in writing.

C1 3 : "so they know that i'm not just some wacko who's bringing her duck with her just because."

Daniel went viral when passenger mark essig began tweeting photos, including one of the duck gazing out a window.

: "looking kind of contemplative."

It was as if elton john were singing about him... natsot / elton john: "daniel is traveling tonight on a plane."

To protect his tender webbed feet while traveling.... : "he was wearing some sharp red shoes."

And gently quacking... natsot: quack this 4-year old duck is used to showering... natsot: "no i'm not getting in with you daniel."

Wearing diapers... natsot: "he's wearing his capt america underpants."

And eating macaroni and cheese... natsot: "was it worth the wait, daniel?"

When you call