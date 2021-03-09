Most Popular Candy

The corner, what are america's favorite trick-or- treat candies?

That's what the folks at influenster-dot-com wanted to know.

And its survey of more than 40- thousand people nationwide found that reese's peanut butter cups were the most popular.

In fact, the peanut butter cup was one of only three candies to be voted one of the top treats by every single u-s state.

The others -- kit kats and butterfingers.

As for the halloween candy that topped the most states, it's none other than candy