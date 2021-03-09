Clinton Campaign Eying Texas Voters

Donald trump and hillary clinton shared the stage for the last time before voters head to the polls in november.

((jacque))the candidates battled it out without shaking hands..

.and while they did get down to some important issues, they also threw a few personal jabs.

((dan))but was it enough to sway voters in texas where the race is closer than ever before.nbc six's anna wiernicki has more.

Nats pop - clinton: "well, that's because he would rather have a puppet as president of the united states."trump: "no puppet.

You're the puppet."

Anna wiernicki: just when you thought you heard it all... donald trump: "we've got a lot of bad hombres here get them out"anna wiernicki: donald trump and hillary clinton didn't hold back wednesday night-showing their difference of opinion on guns and a border wall.hillary clinton: "because i support the second amendment doesn't mean that i want people who shouldn't have guns to be able to threaten you, kill you or members of your family."

Joshua blank political analystthe flow of this debate really benefited trump in starting out with those two issues that are important to republican voters.

Anna wiernicki: both issues top of the list for texas voters, according to joshua blank at the university of texas.joshua blank: and the reality when thinking about texas is there just tends to be more republicans here than democrats.anna wiernicki: blank says trump's harsh stance on immigration could help him pick up a few more votes...and even boost his shrinking lead in texas.

A university of houston poll released tuesday shows the republican ahead of clinton by just 3 percent.sarah eckhardt: i'm not surprised that she is gaining ground here.

I knew that donald trump's values aren't texas values.anna wiernicki: clinton's campaign hoping to close that gap even further.nats pop - clinton ad "the dallas morning news has recommended hillary clinton for president"anna wiernicki: shedding big bucks on a one- week television ad buy in four texas cities.nats pop - clinton ad "i'm hillary clinton and i approve this message."anna wiernicki: but is that enough to turn america's largest conservative state blue?

Joshua blank: not in the short termanna wiernicki: blank says don't count on that happening this election....nats pop - sarah eckhardt: "i could not be prouder to be voting for someone of this quality."anna wiernicki: but longtime clinton supporter, travis county judge sarah eckhardt says it's not about colors for clinton, it's about gettng more texans to turn out to the polls.sarah eckhardttravis county judge, endorses hillary clinton for presidentthe conversation isn't about if we are blue or red.

The conversation is about what's effective and clearly the ability to work across the aisle and work together.

I think the slogan "stronger together" says it all.

((dan))that was anna wiernicki reporting..republican presidential candidates have won texas by no less than 11 percentage points since 2000.

((jacque))the last time a democrat won texas in a presidential race was in 1976.

((dan))chief meteorologist todd warren will be