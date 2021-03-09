Cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Pop Up in Vermont

it's that time of year again --- kids seems to be picking up everything from seasonal allergies to the cold.

after learning about an illness that a lot of young ones are catching right now.

Sara?

Sara lauren -- doctors say hand, foot and mouth disease is as common as the common cold... a sickness that can spread fast if you don't have good hygene.

Little kids always seem to have something in their hands or mouth... covered with germs. "it's how they learn, how they learn what to put in their mouth, what not to put in their mouth.

The way things feel."but sometimes putting toys in their mouth -- after another child had it --- is the way kids get sick.

"their hygeine practices are a little bit differentso in the beginning when kids are exploring a lot with their mouths or when they're not washing their hands as frequently or they're just sharing germs a lot more."

Doctor kristen connolly from timberlane pediatrics in milton says that's the reason why kids usually catch "foot, hand and mouth disease."the illness causes painful blisters on hands, feet and in the mouth.... transmitted by saliva, coughing or sneezing.

"fever is a good marker of when it will generally be more contagious.

And it's also typically more contagious when kids have the more active legions" dr. connolly has seen an increase in the illness over the past month... but it typically pops up in the summer and when school starts.

Teachers at creative hands learning center in milton say hand, foot and mouth is pretty common.

None of ?their?

Preschoolers have had the illness, but ?this time?

Last year 2 kids caught it.

"it's a pretty gross thing you can't really do anything for.

Like, there's no antibiotics."

Chelsea jewett from creative hands says her teachers are always in and out of the dirty bin, picking up after the kids.

"to always be cleaning the toys, and taking the toys that are mouthed so another child doesn't pick it up and put it in their mouth."

Cleaning and sanitizing constantly... steps to make sure little ones don't get sick.

In milton, sara mccloskey, local 22 / local 44 news.

Sara doctors say the best way to prevent "hand, foot and mouth" is simply by regularly washing your hands and cleaning surfaces.

Once again, there's no antibiotics for the illness... it'll just go away usually over the course of