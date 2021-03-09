Specialized Team Equipped to Aid Law Enforcement

A local SWAT team undergoes training to help them approach different scenarios.

A man who crossed the river illegally and called for help remains in border patrol custody this afternoon.

Mission police searched for hours to find him.

They even pinged his phone before tracking him down in a sugar cane field.

This afternoon we're learning about the specialized team with the mission police department is standing at the ready.

Channel 5's news teala stahl has a closer look.

The "special weapons and tactics team" or "swat" is on alert and ready to go at a moment's notice.

"could the male hear the sirens?"

"my people are able to hear sirens in the background."

This recent recording you hear is of an actual search and rescue underway in hidalgo county.

It's just one of the calls where a member of the "swat" team with the mission police department is called in to assist the agency's officers.

In this case, the undocumented immigrant was found and rescued...but before this team hits the streets, a little prep work is done behind the scenes.

One training scenario included the bad guys taking over a hospital.

Sgt.

Ted rodriguez- oversees team "i equip them with airsoft guns and my team with airsoft guns and they find an active threat and try to neutralize it.

And of course the bad guys get instruction and my guys get instruction because when my team goes in, they're not going into an empty building.

You're encountering resistance and people who are shot."

Sergeant ted rodriguez oversees the team.

He says the ability to make split second decisions is honed during training sessions.

Sgt.

Rodriguez says some training locations make the scenario seem more realistic...such as training in a hospital or a school.

"the first time was to assess us.

To test us and our ability to how we would react to a response to kids running at you.

What does the suspect look like?

We don't know.

We just know someone is shooting and we need to make a split second decision.

They have to assess situations with split seconds."

The team is trained in different techniques and tactics to get the job done.

Some of the tools used include an armored vehicle, atv's and a drone.

Those tools and technology come in handy when needed.

"essentially, the role of swat is for bad situations.

For the worst of the worst but we do train in several other aspects."

Not everything about the job includes a hostage situation or an active shooter.

Sometimes the team is needed to recover a body or even to find an injured cyclist on a bike trail.

"we have a nature trail and people have accidents there and you can't say "i'm at this street or that street."

You have someone who breaks a leg on a bike trail or falls, they can say "i'm in this area."

We get gps coordinates and try to locate them with that."

Sergeant rodriguez says the success of these real life missions show all of their hard work is paying off.

Teala stahl, channel 5 news