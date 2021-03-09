Local 3's Silver Creek Zombie Fun Run and Walk this Saturday

3 keeping it local is a tip if you're looking to get in the halloween spirit.teaching family homes will host the ''local 3 silver creek zombie fun run and walk'' saturday.

This marks the 6th year the organization will be hosting the 5k trail run.proceeds will go toward "start the cycle," a program for teaching children how to bike.even those who don't feel like running can still get in on the fun.

Mike smith, event and training coordinator for teaching family homes: "we do encourage those that may not want to run to come on out, dress like zombies and enjoy the fall day on the trails and come out and scare those who are going to be running in the event.

It's a great family event."

Pre-registration starts at 3 on saturday, an hour before race time.tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students and $15 for kids 10 and under.

Refreshments and chili will be provided at the ore dock brewery