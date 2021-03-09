Judge issues split decision in pay raise lawsuit

Carrie: good evening everyone, i'm carrie lazarus.

Rod has the night off.

A state supreme court judge says the pay raises onondaga county lawmakers have been getting the past nine months are illegal.

But joanie mahoney's increase is legal.

Here's the increase lawmakers voted on last year.

For county legislators -- the raise was about four-thousand dollars a year.

For county executive -- the raise was 32- thousand dollars.

Newschannel nine's jeff kulikowsky was in the coutrroom today.

He joins us in the newsroom....jeff why did he rule county executive mahoney's raise to be legal... jeff: it gets into some pretty deep law, county charter and codes...but let me try to simplify it this way....basically because the raise was approved to take effect...and this is the key....when the county executive begins a new term....which mahoney did january one of this year....it's legal... jeff: robert smith, lawyer representing onondaga county, " i hope we can put this behind us and resolve by conversation and resolve without the need for attorneys to be involved is something that can happen in the future."

Jeff: the judge did rule the pay raises county lawmakes okayed for themselves at the same time, last december to take effect this january, to be improper.

He says doing it after the budget was already passed violates county law, charter and code.

Bob antonacci, onondaga county comptroller," you do the right things for the right reasons.

That's what we did here, this resolution is illegal as the court just determined and we opined on it and we were right and did our job."

Jeff: lawyers representing county lawmakers say they were only following past practice done by many legislatures before them.

Bill fisher, " the lawyers will have to determine if the judge's reasoning is sound and the legislature will have an opportunity to decide to appeal that but it's a very narrow ruling."

Kevin holmquist, onondaga county lawmaker, " i plan on giving every penny of this illegal raise back to the taxpayers and i think every legislator has the moral obligation to give that money back."

Jeff: so that's how one legislator feels....antonacci plans to talk with other lawmakers about what should be the way legislators should handle the pay raise money they've been improperly given.

Carrie: thanks jeff, the judge did deny a motion by antonacci to prevent the personnel director from making changes to payroll after it's been certified by the comptrollers