NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 10.20.16

it's thursday october 20th, and you're watching newssource8 at 6.

Our top story this evening...the federal government says the drought has now reached into northern maine and that more than 1.2 million residents are dealing with drought conditions.

The latest report by the u.s. drought monitor says virtually the entire state ranges from moderate to extreme drought.

A sliver of the state in far northern maine and coastal washington county is listed as "abnormally dry" but is not experiencing drought conditions.

But "dry" will not be the weather watch- word over the next few days, right, ted?

### that's absolutely right, kelly!

Rain will be moving in tonight....and once it gets here, it'll be in no hurry to leave, and that is good news indeed, if you've seen the river photos i've been showing lately.

One note...do remember when traveling, that water on leaves is slippery and if you are not careful, you can slide right out into an intersection....and be back with your forecast details in a few minutes good news for a local paper mill and logging companies after a decision was made not to move forward with a policy that could have hurt them.

The federal government has decided not to move forward with a proposed policy that would hurt maine's paper industry and logging companies.

Rule 30e-3 would eliminate all paper copy versions of mutual fund reports.

Twin rivers paper in madawaska produces the paper for these reports.

### it would eliminate manufacturing jobs here at twin river and it would eliminate logging and trucking jobs because of less fiber that would be needed here at the mill.

Maine has a tremendous heritage in the paper making industry and in the wood products industry and the world is changing so it is governments role to make sure we help our job creators not get in their way, not hurt them, but help them.

Poliquin, who is a member of the house financial services committee adds that this would make it difficult for maine seniors living in rural areas to get their financial information.

Seniors would have had to fill out complex forms to be able to receive a paper copy.

### the community center in presque isle will be holding it's long awaited grand opening next weekend.

On saturday, october 29th the public is invited to attend the festivities of the grand opening of the sargent family community center starting at 10 and going until 2.

The presque isle high school band will kick off the activity packed day with a performance outside at 10.

Followed by introductions and a formal ribbon cutting at 10:30.

At that point in time, the festivities will move indoors with activities in each of the rooms every hour on the hour.

During the grand opening, face-painting for children will be offered in the lobby.

### the state board of education has given rsu 39 full approval of the site for a new k through 8 school and teague park.

The new school would be located on a portion of where teague park currently sits on bennett drive in caribou.

Teague park would move to the other side of the street where the caribou learning center is.

Caribou middle school, teague park elementary and the learning center would be torn down, housing students in a more heat efficient, energy efficient and vibrant learning environment.

Tim doak, who is superintendent of rsu 39 says, there are still many steps before a groundbreaking can take place, but its been a good experience so far.

### we've been at this project for about a year and a half now and it's a tremendous amount of work but what has been great about this work is just the combined effort between the rsu, the residents of caribou, the town council of caribou and the city government in making sure this is working in the best interest of everybody in caribou.

Wagm has learned that in addition to the approval, aroostook savings and loan recently presented friends of caribou schools with a $100,000 pledge.

This is to support their campaign for the addition of a second gymnasium to the new rsu39 school construction project.

Doak added that the next phase of this process is to have a straw poll.

This will allow the public to ask questions, and the rsu to give an update of the building, show the plans of the building and present a budget.

This poll will be held on thursday, november 17th at 6 pm at the caribou performing arts center.

### in this week's crimestoppers crime of the month, we look at a recent burglary at a camp in woodland.

Here's newssource 8's katie zarrilli.

The aroostook county sheriff's office is currently investigating a very recent burglary at this camp on the pratt road in woodland.

The break in occurred sometime between the night of october 14th and october 19th.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspects gained access to a locked trailer which has since been moved.

The suspects cut off the lock on the outside door.

Once inside, they broke into a gun safe and stole several rifles and handguns.

The value of those items totaled $3700.

The suspects also stole a dewalt tool set -- and the value of that is unknown.

If you have information on this crime or any other crime, call the aroostook county crime stoppers at 1- 800-638-8477.

That's 1-800-638-tips.

You do not have to give your name.

Anyone providing information this month that leads to a grand jury indictment on this crime is eligible for a one thousand dollar award.

Crime stoppers will also pay for information on other felony crimes.

### time again for throwback thursday!

Tonight we throw it back to a man who wore many hats in his time here...jon gulliver.

I worked at wagm for nearly 20 years starting in 1991, working my way up from newsroom assistant to reporter, to anchor and eventually news director and station manager.

Several stories stand out in my memory, from the devastating fort fairfield flood in 1994, the last k-c 135 leaving loring air force base and the aftermath of 9/11, but when someone asks me about my time at wagm i like to focus on the positive stories.

The outpouring of generosity to feed the last remaining caribou in maine, which found a home at the arthur e howell wildlife refuge in north amity, the excitement of the three phish concerts at the loring commerce center, and just about any story with youngsters in aroostook county or western new brunswick making a difference in their community.

This is not boston or new york, the good news is as important as the bad.

I thank the dozens of reporters i have worked with for finding stories that made me appreciate how special it is to live in the county.

Happy 60th anniversary wagm.

the city of caribou has taken home another honor.

When we come back we'll tell you what for.

Stay tuned!

### ?

The city of caribou was honored by the maine municipal association.

The city's annual report was rewarded the supreme ranking for cities with a population of five thousand and more.

An annual report of a city has the audit from the year prior and each department head offers a report to the citizens highlighting what is going on in the various departments.

Bleess says these reports generally contain good information from the city, and winning an award offers a good reassurance for the city.

### to me it highlights the fact that caribou does a great job of providing information to our citizens.

We put the information out there in an easy to read way and in a manner that's appealing.

The annual report is available to see on the city's website.

### almanac comps chroma key ted-lines...region- wide soaking...1.5 to 2.5 inches....sharply colder and showery on sunday ###### here are your projected highs over the next 7- days....wind chills sunday and monday daylight will be in the 30s!

###### current conditions in caribou on your screen ##### and around the region we are in the lower 50s ###### rain showing up on the 2 hour doppler loop....might not see it reaching the ground where you see it on radar due to the lower levels needing to moisten up ###### northeast satellite and radar shows direction maker, right after this ###### ok....as we loop thisyou can see the two systems i've been talking about mergining into one strong storm...now after the rain...note how our wind direction will be switching to the nw and that will draw in the much-colder air ###### on to the forecast ###### tonight...rain arrives....low to mid 40s...se winds 5-15 mph ###### tomorrow...rainy and breezy....upper 50s....se winds 10 - 20 mph ###### tomorrow night...rain continues...fog develops...temps don't fall much...mid 50s for low...easterly winds 10 to 15 mph ###### looking ahead....more rain on saturday...this is part of the totals i've given of 1.5 to 2.5 inches....sharply colder on sunday with windchills in the 30s along with numerous showers....windchills in the 30s monday and tuesday as well with scattered showers both days...breeze eases on wednesday though it will remain chilly...and then a nice sunny cool fall day on thursday, with light winds allergy index chroma key 2shot webbump ?

?

Sports 2shot a very busy day on the soccer fields.

Several teams trying to beat tomorrow's rain and played their preliminary playoff games today we begin our tour of the county in stacyville with katahdin taking on washburn.

Cougars up 1-0 late in the first half, they turn defense into instant offense.

It's bailey moody-kay stealing the goal kick and cashing in with a goal.

That made it 2-0 cougars.

Washburn trying to the answer but the beavers can't connect on the cross.

Cougars take this one 4-0 and will face #4 central aroostook in the quarterfinals.

And moving onto easton the bears hosting schenck.

Early in the first half, the bears on the attack isabelle morin on the attack winning the ball in the air getting it to a teammate and back to morin who scores to make it 1-0.

5 minutes later the wolverines with the chance this time they cross the ball into the box and hannah johnston is able to finsh.

But the bears picked up a 4-1 win and advance.

Delia bonner also had a goal for easton.

Eaton will now play pvhs and onto hodgdon the hawks hosting wisdom..

In the first half the hawks with some chances to score and both goalies alyssa banville and jessica drew made some big saves early in the first half, wisdom scored four second half goals to pick up the 4-1 win.

Bree lavoie scored all four second half goals to lead the pioneers to the win.

Sydney crane scored the hawks goal in the first half.

Wisdom advances will take on madawaska in the next round.

And staying in hodgdon the boys hosting easton.

We pick it up 1-1 with just under 10 minutes to play.

Hawks trying to find that go ahead goal, but bears keeper jake flewelling with the effort and he tracks down the ball.

Hodgdon got called for a handball in the box with just over two minutes left to play and collin sotomayor converts the pk.

That's the game and easton takes down hodgdon 2-1.

They will face unbeaten bangor christian in the next round.

And onto ashland deer ilse stonington making the trip to meet the hornets.

Early in the first half hornets score when lucas craig beats a defender and finds the back of the net.

The hornets with the 1-0 lead.

Deer isle on the attack rodrigo cespedes with the pass to stephen cochran and steven bellanceau comes out of the net and clears it.

Ashland would add an insurance goal later in the first half when kyle beaulier scored.

Ashland wins 5-0.

Craig and beaulier had two goals apiece.

Criaig also ahd three aissts and alex kaiser also scored for the hornets who will host pvhs.

And george steven of blue hill also left the coast for a trip to northern maine to take on lcs/mssm.

It was a close first half as both teams defense were protecting the net.

A controversial play right here tyler snow of george stevens puts a shot right on the goal.

It appears to hit the cross bar and the play continues, until the referee rules it a goal!

This puts george stevens up 1-0 going into the half.

The home crowd did not like that call.

Stevens will go on to win this one 2-0 ### the schenck boys in east millinocket against southern aroostook.

Alex powers of schenck with the free kick from midfield... it gets loose in front.... chris king can't quite get a piece of it.... nothing there.

No scoring in the first half but schenck got it going after the break.

King scored as did colby hannan and