Ped/bike safety

We approach a time change, we are entering the most dangerous time of year for bicyclists and pedestrians, according to montgomery county police and with the recent surge in collisions, police are concerned.

They held a press conference thursday at the location of a recent fatal bicyclist-vehicle collision in bethesda.

Over the past 16 days, there have been five serious vehicle collisions with a bicyclist or pedestrian.

Police emphasized the importance of avoiding distracted behavior when travelling-- by foot, bike, or car.

Pedestrians and bicyclists may not enter the road so suddenly that a car can't stop-- so always use caution before crossing anywhere.

