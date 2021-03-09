Councilman Acquitted In Neighbor Dispute

(carolyn) a curwensville councilman was found **not guilty of disorderly conduct at a summary trial today.

67-year-old tommy wingard said he threatened to call the police when a 14-year-old girl took a shortcut by his house last month.

She said she'd gotten permission from a neighbor to walk on her property, after the police came once before..

The teen claimed wingard cursed at her and came toward her, but wingard denied that.

Tommy wingard, not guilty ".i'm a christian man i don' )t use profanity in any way shape or form it is not part of my vocabulary and it insulted me the fact that somebody would accuse me of cursing or swearing......."

(carolyn) the judge advised the girl not to walk in that area, but she told us she still plans to use the shortcut.

