Reports State Hospitals Financially Support Prop 1 Campaign

In 2015, several hospitals paid nearly $200,000 towards PACs when Proposition 1 was in the ballot.

Days left until early voting begins across the state of texas... in hidalgo county, voters will decide whether to start paying a new tax.

Proposition one would create a healthcare district if approved.

Yesterday channel five's leslie aguilar showed you what we know about how the proposed healthcare district would operate... today, she digs into who's behind the push for prop one.

Right now... it's crunch time.

The clock is ticking for hidalgo county voters... will you vote yes or no for proposition one?

We followed the money to find out who's behind the big push to get it passed.

We've all seen the signs... vote yes to prop one.... vote no to prop one... the people behind the "yes" signs... started it all.

The signs are paid for by healthy hidalgo county.

It's a political action committee, a pac... geared towards one purpose: getting a healthcare district started in the county.

Who's part of that pac?

Campaign finance reports prove... it' the hospitals.

Doctors hospital at renaissance paid more than 173- thousand dollars to the pac this year.

South texas health system... which includes mcallen medical and edinburg regional... paid a total of 50- thousand.

Rio grande regional... more than 45-thousand.

And mission regional.... just over 14-thousand.

As a group they paid nearly 200-thousand dollars the last time this was on the ballot.

Hidalgo county doesn't have a public hospital.

So, the millions of dollars created by the health care district tax... would go to those private hospitals.

David girault with futuro mcallen... says it's unclear how the funds would be divided.

I think there's... for lack of a better term... a gentleman's agreement between the hospitals of how this is going to work.

From what i understand, there's a plan, it just hasn't been shared with the public.

What we do know about how the healthcare district would operate... is laid out in this statute.

This document gives the county the power to create the healthcare district.

It was brought to the texas legislature by state senator chuy hinojosa... and state representative bobby guerra.

Each... received thousands of dollars of campaign funds from another political action committee... the border health pac.

That's a pac made up of doctors... like pharr mayor... doctor ambrosio hernandez.

He spoke in favor of proposition one at a bi-partisan forum earlier this week.

The border health pac was a huge supporter of getting the u-t-r-g-v medical school to valley the healthcare district will help fund the medical school.

Exactly how... isn't laid out in this statute.

It's really very vague in the fast shoot.

It just says generally that the district can make grants in the furtherance of medical education and research.

The relationship with the med school and the healthcare district... is a story for another day.

The push for prop one..

Comes from the hospitals.

Those for the healthcare district... say it will help the hospitals provide healthcare to more people in the valley.

Those opposed... argue the hospitals already make huge profits and county residents should not have to pay them more.

It's up to you to decide.

Live in the hidalgo county newsroom, leslie aguilar, channel five news at six.

