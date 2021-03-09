Cowboys talk bye week

Finally...its bye week for the dallas cowboys who are riding a wave of momentum off their two rookies..

Dak prescott..ezek iel elliott...both mostly the reason this cowboys team is 5-1.... and definitely deserving of some rest...before their division rival philadelphia heads to arlington next sunday night... but this week....head coach jason garrett and his rookies are using the open date kind of differently... garrett: "what you want to maintain is the professionalism, the dicipline, the intensity -- each and every day."

Reporter: is it tough to go to the grociery store and things like that?

Do you have to wear a hat when you go out?

Ezekiel: "hat's don't work.

Just stay in the house laughter ."

Dak: "i'm going hom so my family doesn't really treat me like a celebrity so that's kind of the whole purpose of going there -- get on the water to go fish and just have fun being me."

Ezekiel: "just getting in the cold tank then coming in and we running the day after that and then i'll get a massage wednesday and -- just kind of relax."