Alumni, students and faculty return to MU for Homecoming weekend

Into custody, along with two women.

Mizzou's homecoming is kicking off this weekend.

In just a couple of hours events will be in full swing for homecoming.

Abc17's elizabeth duesenberg joins us on live from greektown.

And elizabeth, the first event will start in a little more than two hours.

It will be ashley- for the first time ever, around 11-30 this morning, there will be a mizzou homecoming hall of fame lunch.

Where the university will honor their chosen inductees.

Tonight, these house decorations will be fully put together and on display everyone is invited to walk around and view them all.

The theme this year is truman's tall tail.

And it looks like this one behind me is telling the story of ........ tomorrow morning the parade will begin at 9 a-m, on the corner of tiger and avenue.

And tomorrow, i will be broadcasting live from the parade.

Live in columbia, elizabeth duesenberg, abc17