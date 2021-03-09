King reporting) a new report has placed a leading retailer at the top of u.s. businesses embracing solar power.

The solar energy industries association's (seia) solar means business 2016 report found that retailer target is at the top of installed capacity, pushing it to the top of rankings - and above businesses such as walmart and apple - for the first time.

Bloomberg reports that retailers, who have in recent years sought out organic cotton growers, are now working to bring sustainable cotton to their racks.

In recent years, several apparel and home-goods companies, including eileen fisher, patagonia, and nike, have used organic cotton, grown by farmers who eschew pesticides and enrich their soil with compost.

But consumers weren't willing to pay for it, which was more than 3 times as much as traditional cotton.

Sustainable cotton just uses less water and pesticide instead of ruling it out entirely.

Frost, hail, drought, and floods have hit world wine production across europe and south america hard this year, resulting in a 20-year low.

Flagging production could mean higher prices to come, the associated press notes, but the rough weather might not have dinged the quality of 2016 vintages.

Starbucks plans to open up to a thousand upscale reserve coffee bars by the end of next year.

Most of those bars - serving solely reserve coffee - will be in the united states, ceo howard schulz told reuters.

Starbucks opened its first reserve coffee and roasting room in seattle in 2014, a place that schultz has described as a "magical coffee ride,".

