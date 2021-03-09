New Movies Hitting the Theater This Weekend

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined GMU to preview this weekend's new movies!

>> eye if you new movies open this weekend, and there's a battle shaping up for top spot.

The question is which one will it be, tony toscano?

>> i already know.

>> ok.

Don't keep us in suspense.

>> let's start in reverse order.

Let's talk about "boo, a madea halloeen."

>> wow.

So we'll say boo when we see boo.

>> it's a train wreck.

I honestly think -- later on today, when we're doing midday, i have an interview with tyler perry.

You know, his intent was good on this movie, madea is an icon.

She's a character that has a following all to her or his own.

>> either one.

>> but it's a wig comedy.

People put on wigs.

An annoying movie.

That's what it is.

>> gets an f.

>> an f.

Enough said, right?

>> what's next?

>> the next we have up is a comedy.

It's called keeping up with the joneses.

Is stars jon hamm.

Isla fisher.

>> i want to like this movie.

>> everybody does.

The problem is that this is a rehash of every one of those neighbors moving in next door type movie.

>> there's a spy.

And how they get mixed up with everybody else?

>> in fact, jackie chan did this movie.

It was called the spy next door.

We've seen this a hundred times.

There's nothing new or overly funny about it.

There's your mary couple.

They're manic.

There's your wonder woman and jon ham hurricane wilma.

They're ok.

But that's all this movie is.

It's just ok.

I gave it a c.

>> and finally?

>> finally, jack reacher.

Every go back.

This is tom cruise returning to the role.

>> this does look good.

>> hi to give it a c.

The first movie that he played jack reacher in was really over the top, really well done.

The action scenes were inspired.

This just lays there like a couple of bad eggs.

It just doesn't go anywhere.

The audience isn't enthused about it.

There's no heart and soul in this movie.

>> it's all action, no plot?

>> it gets a c.

However jack reacher will be the number one movie this weekend i'm predicting with about $19 million.

It will knock the accountant off.

>> what if we go $19.5, and i'll take the under?

>> we're now sports betting on the movies, folks?

>> with boo, maybe coming in second.

>> it could be that popular?

>> he has his own following.

He knows if he keeps -- >> whether he should or shouldn't is another question.

>> but if he keeps a movie under a certain budge et, they'll make money and tyler perry is a good director.

He's done some pretty brilliant things on television.

>> we have a cash grab going on this weekend.

>> yeah.

>> you're taking the over.

I'm taking the under.

You'll find out who came on top this week.

You can find tony on facebook at tv's talking pictures.