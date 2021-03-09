Amtrak bans Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones

Happened..

Now to the latest setback for samsung and its galaxy note 7 smartphone.

Starting today, those devices are not allowed on trains in the u-s... .

Just last week, they were banned from airports and planes... .

Newschannel 3's vicky nguyen joins us live from the santa barbara amtrak station.

Vicky..

Those devices can overheat and explode with little warning.

Whether you're an amtrak passenger or just dropping off a friend at the station, this ban includes you..

No samsung galaxy note 7's are allowed.

You'll be reminded of this when you purchase your tickets at the counter at this amtrak station.

Train going through railroad crossing .

It's official.

Samsung galaxy note 7 smartphones are not allowed when you're travelling by air and train.

"i think it's scary."

Ru hernandez is traveling to grover beach.

A ticket attendant at the santa barbara amtrak station told him about the ban on the note 7s..

After samsung recei train arriving at station .

Amtrak is banning samsung galaxy note 7 smartphones from its trains, stations, platforms and buses.

.

According to a letter posted at the station, the cell phones can pose potential serious safety risks.

"i have a cheap phone and i figure it just goes out of batteries once in awhile and i charge it up and it goes again."

Rud approves of the ban.

But not everyone feels the same way.

"no, i don't think it's good."

Even though nath aniel victerrious doesn't own the banned smartphones, he doesn't think it's fair.

"i like to take things home and show my family, and show them everything, everything like what i bring back from santa barbara because some people aren't privileged enough to come out here."

Train engine .

According to amtrak, attendants will random ly check passengers to see if they have the banned smartphones.

We weren't able to find anyone who would show us or admit that they have the note 7's.

And for anyone planning to check in their baggage, that could be randomly checked as well.

Live in santa barbara, vicky nguyen, newschannel 3.

