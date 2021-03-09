Josh Anchors 10/20/16

Like the movie jaws, the san jose sharks are looking for revenge this season after losing the stanley cup title to pittsburgh back in june.

Sidney crosby remains out because of a concussion.

Add on matt murray, kris letang, and conor sheary as they were out with injuries as well.

In the 2nd period, marc-andre fleury loses control of his stick opens up the flood gates for tomas hertl giving the sharks a 1-0 lead later, patric hornqvist scores after puck goes off the goal post refs say no goal, puck was directed in by the glove sharks up 2-0 until geno malkin scores in the 3rd scott wilson would tie it up later and hornqvist would give penguins the lead on a power play as pittsburgh comes back and wins 3-2 (josh) now i know you've heard of the eight wonders of the world, but what if there were eight wonders of college football?

If you ask anyone at psu, the white-out game is certainly one of them.(nat) "we're going to need the fans."

(nat) "i really can't compar it to anything else."

(nat) "we're going to tneed the alumni."

(nat) "the white out is one reason you come to penn state."

(nat) "we're going to need every body" (nat - we are..penn state) "we're going to need the stadium to be the most difficult environment in the historyof college football."

(nat) "hearing about it and then seeing about it is two different things.

When you see it, it just catches the eye.

It's unexplainable."

Franklin: "from a recruiting perspective, the people have a chance to get a taste of that.

When you see it and when you' )re around it, it's something that you say, ' )hey, this is something really special that i'd like to be a part of."

(nat - bill belton td vs michigan) daesean hamilton: "penn state played michigan so we obviously know what happened in that game.

That was my first one and probably the best one, the best college football game that i've ever been apart of and i've ever seen."

(nat - allen robinson's catch v michigan) haley: "you know, just coming out there on saturday under the lights, just seeing it all white it's just a scene that you can't really put into words and i think thaty's just an extra thing for us.

It's electrifying.

You can feel the ground shaking."

Franklin: "its about our community coming together, the fans, the professors, our alumn, our players and going into that stadium and having fun together and representing penn state the right way."

(nat - singing) and you can find that story and more on your nittany nation dot com.

Meanwhile, former psu kicker robbie gould is flying to london to join the new york giants.

He spent his entire career in chicago until they cut the veteran at the start of the season.

Back over in altoona, the huskies taking on the marauders.

Pam lund with the serve kayla repko with the dig to ava myers myers unable to get it over point goes to bg kate yahner with the spike over two marauders point in favor of the huskies later, gabby krug assists to katie axinn for the spike...nice!

Krug had 38 assists and here's another one to beth yahner with the hops and the spike yahner had 22 points, kills, and digs and she wears number 22 bg wins 3-2 in five sets.

To tiger stadium, the mounties were in town to challenge the golden tigers.

A nice pass finds austin burket, one on one with the keeper, and the senior stays low to put hollidaysburg ahead, 1-0.

In the 14th minute, it's lucas scordo, letting off a rocket.

That game would be called because of lighting after that, as hollidaysburg takes it, 2-0.

