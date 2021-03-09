>>> turning to other mute news if you've never seen the chance to see the monument that represents veterans, he could see it in oshkosh.

The vietnam wall is that the center.we have details in the molding moving tribute for those who also lives in that war.

>> reporter: more than 20 volunteers worked all morning inside the expo center in oshkosh to pay tribute to vietnam veterans that lost their lives.

>> man: were bringing vietnam memorial tribute while 80 percent replica from washington d.c..

She said 58,250 names of servicemen who lost their lives life fighting in the vietnam war.

They are remembered here by family, friends, and those who do not have a clue about the war.

>> man: i want people from my generation to be educated and for the vets.

I want them to come here.

>> reporter: this is the third time american legion post 70 breath while here.

They paid expenses to do so.

>> man: it is like a puzzle.

You lay out the track and each panel comes out in order.

You must stay in order and put it together.

>> reporter: and measures eight feet tall and 360 feet long.

It takes a lot of time and effort to put together.

>> man: there are 34 trips you see laying on the ground.

Each trick has four panels.

And there is three screws group panel.

You do the math.it's a lot.

[laughter] three fed military vehicles are also displayed as well.

Other items that represent the following.landscaping was added to atmosphere the building.

>> man: we donated plants and got some rocks, the seawall is a pillar and we brought in some cheers for people to sit and reflect.

>> reporter: reflecting all the names of those who gave their lives.

Keeping it local in oshkosh.

Donald robberson local five news.

>> anchor: think you done?

The traveling well is open to the public and free of charge.

You can see it at the expo center in oshkosh three sunday afternoon at 3 p.m..

>>>