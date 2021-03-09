Tipton and Schwartz face off in SOCO CD3 debate

Candidates for Congressional District 3 face off on Pueblo debate.

Election night will be the race in the 3rd congressional district.

That includes pueblo...stretch es all the way to grand junction.

3-term incumbent scott tipton is facing a challenge from former state senator gail schwartz... the candidates made another pitch to voters at a debate in pueblo tonight.

Earlier this year, republicans didn't think they needed to defend this seat... now, tipton is fighting to keep his job , as democrats eye a valuable congressional seat.

Only a handful of voters came out to c-s-u pueblo to hear the two candidates engage in their second and final debate.

One from schwartz says tipton wants to sell off and privitaize public lands... something tipton responded to forcefully.

You have not read this legislation or maybe worse you can't comprehend what it's actually saying.

This is not going to be an issue that we need to be arguing about.

I've always argued for public lands to be accessible for our people to make sure we have access to it and will continue to do so.

Vote and vote, bill after bill, slashing federal budgets to their knees, i think that is the most egregious.

We have a 35 billion outdoor recreation industry in colorado, 350,000 jobs that rely on our public lands.

Other topics included energy and a discussion on obamacare.

Schwartz criticized tipton for voting more than 60 times to repeal obamacare.

Tipton says obamacare has been a great burden for southern colorado families.

Schwartz says thousands of colorado families are helped by the affordable care act and pledges to go to washington to make some changes for the better to the president's signature law.

Schwartz has outraisedtipton in the money game.

Now, several republican super pacs are pouring about a million dollars into this cd-3 house race to help tipton keep his seat.

