Science Says Eating Two Servings of Fish Each Week Can Help Lower Risk of Cardiovascular D

A recent study says eating fish eachweek is a smart diet choice, especiallyif you're at risk for cardiovascular disease.The reason?

Because fish is loadedwith beneficial omega-3 fatty acids.The team of researchers monitoredabout 192,000 people over thecourse of four studies.They noted that people who ate oily fishrich in omega-3 just twice every week hadtheir risks of heart attack or stroke lessened.In addition, previous research onlyhighlighted information from NorthAmerica, Europe, China, and Japan.This is by far the most diversestudy of fish intake and healthoutcomes in the world, Dr. Salim Yusuf, Study Co-Leader