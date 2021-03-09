10-21 PW: Contracting Your Remodel

The agents of Perry Wellington discuss what you need to know when hiring a contractor for your remodel.

If you are going to have work done around the house, you might hire a contractor in can be a confusing process for the uninitiated and challenging if you are hired out in the past.

George and i hageorge and i hav.

We both have work done.

And george -- let's just tear into this.

First off, you can hire contractors through all kind of things.

>> oh, absolutely, and the contractor is the one that wants to you sign the contract.

And lots of time they don't do the work themselves.

They are in the business of getting business.

Now if they are a small one-man band, they will, and if they have a company, they sub out everything and they take care of just getting it organized in the contract sound and paid fthd for.

>> what is one of the first things you want to keep in mind when you are hiring out.

>> you want to get -- you want to contact different contto cont contractors and they are all advertising.

They drop things off at my mthey mailbox.

They put in my door.

You want to get estimates, at least three for the same type of comparable work and how much they will charge and what type of materials they will do and the length of time it will take to get it done.

>> right.

And none of those are ever going to be accurate?

>> no.

>> we can pretty much -- there are all kinds of estimates and that applied times two or three.

Expect your life to be completely disrupted depending on what's going on.

How should you go about paying the contractors.

The money park.

>> when you sign the contract, they usually want a deposit up front.

Don't give them a big deposit.

Make milestone payments.

Do you in get more, and do you this get more and the final at the end in california, you can't give a deposit or more than $1,000 or 10% whichever is smaller.

>> a big deal.

>> if off $25,000 project, you can only give them $1,000.

>> i know from experience that folks will typically ask for quite a bit more.

When you get started you will want to pie the material -- may not -- to pay for the materials that they buy.

A tip with that particular part of it.

You can buy your own.

>> oh, absolutely.

>> we have to mark up everything.

They have to mark up the labor of the people who are working for them.

So that's where they make up their money.

Them to mark up the cost of the materials.

They buy it, they get it delivered.

They have to mark it up so it makes their money otherwise they are not making anything.

>> the general contract will take this -- making money with the fact they put this all together.

>> the best way is see if you can buy the materials and have them delivered on kite, and they apply the labor.

>> and this is my tip of the day.

I have actually gotten contractors who say you do the work.

And i'll go buy the roofing material, for example, and put it on my credit card, and just have them pick it up.

Because that way not only how much it costs -- and credit card.

>> you said the magic word credit card.

Try pay with the credit card if something goes south, stop payment before you try work it out.

The federal trade commission says put it on credit so you can stop payment.

>> a big tip for you today, folks.

If you were watching -- smart people watching the program and all these great tips.

Money-saving tips.

The big one is kitchen -- you can buy all the cabinets and charge that out separately.

That will be big.

>> sometimes you have to get somebody in to design it for you.

If it is a big project, an architect and kitchen design place and will help you with what it is that you want.

So don't confuse -- some contracts -- don't take away from contractors, but some contractors design is not exactly their forte.

You maybe will have to do the design yourself.

>> i have a fantastic contractor and i used him and the neighbors use him too.

>> if off very good contractor, give their names.

>> you can't ever get them to help so -- they are busy.

>> they are busy.

>>> you want it done on time.

>> the other thing too.

So you can hold on to the money and make sure they get it done on time.

