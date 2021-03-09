Cloud Chaser ski lift set to open in December

Bachelor to see the crews setting up the steel towers on the new ski lift.

Mount bachelor is gearing up to open for the snow season, which is about a month away.

But today, we tagged along with crews from the ski resort as they set up a new chair lift on the south east side of the mountain.

Pedro quintana has more from mount bachelor.

### its a new chapter for mount bachelor.

After twenty years, the ski resort is building a new chair lift called "cloud chaser."

Mou bachelor will have eleven chair lifts.

"this is really exciting for al of us here at mount bachelor and the community of bend."

The six million dollar project started earlier this year.

Crews working from the ground to the air.

21 steel towers taken by helicopter as crews bolted them down to the ground.

Cloud chaser will be located on south east side of the mountain.

"a great area of the mountain t ski and it will open this new terrain that just going to be fun and enjoyable for our guest to ride."

The new chair will ad 635 acres to mount bachelor's skiable terrain making the resort the fifth largest ski area in the u-s.

"anyone whose new to skiing o snowboarding will be able to familiarize themselves with the mountain from this side, get comfortable with their ski and snowboard and than idelly progress to cloud chaser to experience the next level of trail."

With a new ski lift also means season passes will be going up this year.

"we feel the value of th mountain product this year has risen and therefore the ticket prices as well."

For powder house ski and snowboard, this new addition to mount bachelor means more business for them.

"it's a territory that i'v skied since i've been a little kid, i've lived here almost all my life and it's going to be nice instead of hiking over there or hiking out we'll be able to get awesome territory of the east side of the mountain."

"the new cloud chaser chair lif should be operating sometime in mid-december, reporting here at mt.

Bachelor, i'm pedro quintana, newschannel 21.

###