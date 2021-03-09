Headstone Vandalized

One of a jonesboro school shooting victim is vandalized.

Stephanie johnson was just 12 years old when she was killed in the westside middle school shooting in 19-98.

Jonesboro police found the headstone kicked off its base and broken in half thursday morning.

While police search for a suspect--they also wants to do what they can to fix the headstone for the family.

Chief rickelliott: as a community if this person is not located, if there is something that we as a community can do to raise funds to replace this headstone for the child and her family then that will be my next step."

- "((ashley)) it will cost more than three thousand dollars to replace the