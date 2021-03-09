Tri-State Man Involved in Crash on I-70

Alexandra-- a deadly crash shuts down a major interstate elsewhere in indiana... but involves a tri-state man.in hendricks county-- a semi rear-ended a box truck on i-70.this is west of indianapolis.that box truck then hit the back of a school bus.a father and his 19-year-old son driving that truck... and the teen died.

Seven students on the bus were taken to the hosptial... but are expected to be okay.

Indiana state police say the driver of the semi is 51-year- old kenneth geiger of princeton.gieger was cited for following too