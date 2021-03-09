Lavaris Trial

By cbs tonight -- one of four defendents in a capital murder -- death penalty case appeared in court today.

30-year-old fernando lavaris junior has been jailed since his arrest last year in the shooting of 69- year-old william valdez in august of 2015 at a home on sellers street.

Lavaris and three other suspects are accused of breaking into the home and shooting valdez -- who died two weeks later in the hospital.

Several family members of the victim -- and defendent crowded the courtroom today for the pre-trial hearing.