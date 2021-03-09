Large Scale War Game Coming to the Coast

Army guardsmen from all over America are coming together on the Gulf Coast to participate in an international combat exercise.
Malls per hour ...- army guardsmen from all over- america are coming together - right - here, on the gulf coast, to - participate in an international- combat exercise.- - - - the mississippi air national- guard is hosting "southern strike---a large- - scale war game where military - service members will train with- conventional and special forces- over 2-thousand service members- are expected for the combat - exercise at the gulfport combat- readiness training center - starting- monday.
- more than twenty types of u-s - military aircrafts will - participate.- - - - - "probably no other area right now in the united - states where this large of a- concentration of special and- conventional forces gather to - train for combat, - so our ranges, our facilities,- our air space, we have a freedo- here at the gulf coast that you- just don't have anywhere else - - - - for large scale exercises."
The fifth annual southern strik- will start this coming monday - monday and last until november- 4th.- -
