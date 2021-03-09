Judge Boeckmann Remains in Jail

State judge -- indicted on federal bribery and wire fraud charges -- asking the court to re-consider keeping him behind bars.

Judge joe boeckmann - who you see here -- has been held inside the pulaski county jail since his arrest monday.

A federal judge denied bond after u-s attorneys claimed the former judge had sent a third party to tell at least one witness they could be "made to disappear".

Boeckmann's lawyer - asking he be released to family in garland county.

The u-s attorney wants boeckmann to remain in jail - so his communications can be monitored.

A decision on his possible release has yet to be made.